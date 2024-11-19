Meta Fights Rs 213-Crore CCI Penalty Over WhatsApp Data Sharing

The Competition Commission of India has levied a Rs 213-crore penalty on Meta, following its assessment of WhatsApp's controversial privacy policy update implemented in 2021. The penalty accompanies a directive prohibiting WhatsApp from sharing user data with other Meta-owned applications for a period of five years.

Following the verdict, Meta expressed strong disagreement, indicating plans to appeal the CCI's decision. According to a Meta spokesperson, the 2021 update aimed to improve transparency about data use without altering the privacy of user's messages.

With the CCI insisting on behavioral remedies, the regulatory body mandates that any user data shared must be meticulously documented, ensuring user awareness and offering an opt-out option for data shared beyond essential WhatsApp services.

