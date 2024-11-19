Meta Fights Rs 213-Crore CCI Penalty Over WhatsApp Data Sharing
Meta disagrees with the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) Rs 213-crore penalty for unfair practices in WhatsApp's 2021 privacy policy update. The CCI has restricted WhatsApp from sharing user data across Meta platforms, enforcing behavioral remedies and providing data usage transparency for five years, with Meta planning an appeal.
- Country:
- India
The Competition Commission of India has levied a Rs 213-crore penalty on Meta, following its assessment of WhatsApp's controversial privacy policy update implemented in 2021. The penalty accompanies a directive prohibiting WhatsApp from sharing user data with other Meta-owned applications for a period of five years.
Following the verdict, Meta expressed strong disagreement, indicating plans to appeal the CCI's decision. According to a Meta spokesperson, the 2021 update aimed to improve transparency about data use without altering the privacy of user's messages.
With the CCI insisting on behavioral remedies, the regulatory body mandates that any user data shared must be meticulously documented, ensuring user awareness and offering an opt-out option for data shared beyond essential WhatsApp services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Meta
- CCI
- penalty
- data privacy
- competition watchdog
- India
- privacy policy
- data sharing
- appeal
ALSO READ
India's Batting Woes Ahead of Crucial Border-Gavaskar Trophy Clash
Rohit Sharma Voices Concerns as India Gears Up for Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha says he will retire from cricket at the end of this year's Ranji Trophy.
Kharge Challenges PM Modi on India's Economic Woes
India's Manufacturing Surge: October PMI Hits New High