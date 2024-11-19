Left Menu

New Zealand Espionage Law Reforms Target Foreign Interference

New Zealand's Parliament passed the first reading of a bill designed to bolster espionage laws to combat foreign interference. Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith highlighted threats by foreign states, hinting at concerns over China's activities. New Zealand's position within the 'Five Eyes' intelligence alliance underscores its vigilance in national security.

New Zealand has moved a step closer towards strengthening its espionage laws with the passage of a new bill, designed to combat foreign interference, through its first legislative reading on Tuesday.

Speaking on the importance of the bill, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith emphasized the need for enhanced legal measures to tackle the 'serious threat' posed by deceptive, corruptive, or coercive foreign activities. While Goldsmith refrained from naming specific countries, the legislative initiative coincides with growing concerns over China's conduct in the Pacific region.

The bill's progress comes as New Zealand, a member of the 'Five Eyes' intelligence network alongside Canada, Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom, continues to prioritize national security amid rising challenges from illiberal foreign states.

