Impact of South China Sea Tensions on US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty

United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed that the Mutual Defense Treaty between the US and the Philippines covers armed attacks in the South China Sea. He expressed concerns over China's aggressive actions in denying Philippine access to areas within its exclusive economic zone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 19-11-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 11:58 IST
  • Philippines

United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized on Tuesday that the Mutual Defense Treaty between Washington and Manila is applicable to any armed attack in the South China Sea.

Austin raised concerns about China's increasingly aggressive behavior, including obstructing the Philippines from accessing areas within its exclusive economic zone.

During a press conference, Austin reiterated the US commitment to supporting its ally amid heightened regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

