A devastating Russian drone attack has claimed the lives of eight people, including a child, in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region, officials reported this Tuesday. This incident is yet another stark reminder of Russia's relentless aggression, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Sources indicate that the nighttime assault on Hlukhiv, a town close to the Russian border, wounded 12 more individuals, including two children. The attack left two high-rise buildings and a hospital damaged, amid fears that people may still be trapped. Ukrainian police conveyed these details via Telegram.

In response, Ukraine's air force successfully shot down 51 drones, although it lost track of 30 others, probably due to their electronic defenses. The incident follows a separate missile strike on Sunday that killed 11 and injured 89, as Russian forces continue to target the region's infrastructure.

