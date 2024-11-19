Hong Kong's National Security Law Strikes Hard: Democracy Movement Crushed

The largest national security trial in Hong Kong's history concluded with the sentencing of 45 former lawmakers and activists to prison terms ranging from four to ten years. These individuals were prosecuted under the controversial 2020 national security law for their involvement in organizing an unofficial primary election.

Prosecutors claimed that the defendants aimed to destabilize Hong Kong's government by attempting to win a legislative majority and blocking government budgets, potentially forcing the leader to resign. The unofficial primary election drew participation from 610,000 voters.

The harsh sentencing drew criticism from international human rights organizations and foreign governments, highlighting concerns over diminishing civil liberties in Hong Kong. Beijing maintains the law is crucial for the city's stability, despite international condemnation.

