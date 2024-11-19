Left Menu

Hong Kong's National Security Law Strikes Hard: Democracy Movement Crushed

The largest national security trial in Hong Kong has concluded, sentencing 45 ex-lawmakers and activists to prison terms ranging from four to ten years. Prosecuted under the 2020 national security law, they were accused of plotting to destabilize the government. The harsh penalties drew criticism from international observers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:59 IST
Hong Kong's National Security Law Strikes Hard: Democracy Movement Crushed

The largest national security trial in Hong Kong's history concluded with the sentencing of 45 former lawmakers and activists to prison terms ranging from four to ten years. These individuals were prosecuted under the controversial 2020 national security law for their involvement in organizing an unofficial primary election.

Prosecutors claimed that the defendants aimed to destabilize Hong Kong's government by attempting to win a legislative majority and blocking government budgets, potentially forcing the leader to resign. The unofficial primary election drew participation from 610,000 voters.

The harsh sentencing drew criticism from international human rights organizations and foreign governments, highlighting concerns over diminishing civil liberties in Hong Kong. Beijing maintains the law is crucial for the city's stability, despite international condemnation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024