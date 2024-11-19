Geopolitical Tensions Drive Emerging Market Currency Slide
Emerging market currencies took a hit as geopolitical tensions involving Russia, Ukraine, and the U.S. intensified. Investors shifted towards safe-haven assets like the U.S. dollar. Ukraine involved further with Western-made missiles impacted the market, triggering a significant selloff in Central Eastern Europe.
In a wave of market unease, emerging market currencies declined Tuesday amid escalating tensions between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States. The geopolitical climate prompted investors to retreat to traditional safe-haven assets, notably the U.S. dollar and Swiss franc, as fears mounted.
The currency shift followed reports of U.S. President Joe Biden potentially allowing Ukraine to use American long-range missiles in Russian territory. This triggered anxiety, influencing Ukraine's sovereign dollar bonds to drop significantly, alongside a notable plunge in Central Eastern Europe's financial assets.
Adding to the market's turbulence, a Bloomberg report highlighted Ukraine's use of Western-made missiles against Russia, intensifying the selloff. As the dollar strengthened, Central and Eastern European currencies and equities fell, with Poland and Hungary notably affected. Meanwhile, investors eye South Africa's imminent monetary policy updates amid fluctuating rates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Germany Rallies Support for Ukraine's Winter Survival Amid Intensified Attacks
Wave of Airstrikes Hits Kharkiv: Destruction and Resilience in Ukraine
Orbiting Alliances: Russia and Iran's Scientific Leap
Russia Claims Success Against US-Made HIMARS and Ukrainian Drones
Indonesia and Russia Forge Naval Ties in Historic Java Sea Drills