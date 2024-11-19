Mumbai Gears Up for Safe and Fair Elections
Over 30,000 police personnel are deployed for Maharashtra assembly elections in Mumbai. Elaborate security arrangements include various levels of police officers and more. Additionally, measures like deployment of Riot Control and preventive actions ensure a smooth election with adherence to the model code of conduct.
In anticipation of the Maharashtra assembly elections on Wednesday, more than 30,000 police personnel have been assigned to maintain security across Mumbai, officials revealed.
Authorities have established comprehensive measures to manage law and order and to facilitate the seamless conduct of the elections, a senior police official reported on Tuesday.
High-ranking police officers, numerous traffic personnel, and thousands of additional security forces are strategically stationed across the city, demonstrating a robust commitment to ensuring both free and fair electoral processes.
