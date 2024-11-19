Mumbai Gears Up for Safe and Fair Elections

In anticipation of the Maharashtra assembly elections on Wednesday, more than 30,000 police personnel have been assigned to maintain security across Mumbai, officials revealed.

Authorities have established comprehensive measures to manage law and order and to facilitate the seamless conduct of the elections, a senior police official reported on Tuesday.

High-ranking police officers, numerous traffic personnel, and thousands of additional security forces are strategically stationed across the city, demonstrating a robust commitment to ensuring both free and fair electoral processes.

