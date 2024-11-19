U.S. Envoy Sees Real Opportunity for Peace in Beirut

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein announced that he engaged in 'very constructive talks' with Lebanon's parliamentary speaker during his visit to Beirut on Tuesday.

Hochstein highlighted a 'real opportunity' to end the ongoing conflict between the Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel, expressing optimism about the progress made during the discussions.

Stressing the importance of swift action, he remarked, 'This is a moment of decision-making. I am here to facilitate, but the ultimate decision rests with the parties.' His statements followed promising talks aimed at reaching a conclusion to this protracted conflict.

