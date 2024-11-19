Kharge Calls for Presidential Intervention amid Manipur Crisis

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress chief, has issued a fervent plea to President Droupadi Murmu, urging her immediate intervention in the deteriorating situation in Manipur. In a strongly worded letter, Kharge highlighted the pressing need for action as the state's citizens face ongoing violence and displacement.

Kharge's communication comes amidst accusations of failure by both the Union and state governments to stabilize the region over the last 18 months. He underscored the grievous toll the unrest has taken, with over 300 lives lost and countless people rendered homeless, languishing in relief camps.

The Congress leader pointedly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur, questioning his reluctance as incomprehensible. Kharge's letter implores President Murmu to uphold constitutional propriety and ensure the protection and dignity of Manipur's citizens.

