Silent Normalization of Horror: The Hidden Toll on Lebanon's Children

Over 200 children have been killed and 1,100 injured in Lebanon's conflict, now in all-out war due to Israeli offensives. Despite UNICEF's aid efforts, deaths are met with global inertia, resembling crises in Gaza. UNICEF urges attention to the plight of Lebanon's children.

19-11-2024
The United Nations children's agency (UNICEF) reports over 200 child deaths and 1,100 injuries in Lebanon in recent months as conflict escalates following a major Israeli offensive against Hezbollah.

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder highlighted the apathy surrounding these tragedies, likening the situation to the Gaza conflict, where children are an alarming proportion of casualties.

Providing essential support, UNICEF supplies psychosocial care, medical materials, and essential kits to displaced families, but emphasizes that this crisis must not become the new normal.

