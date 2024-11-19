Silent Normalization of Horror: The Hidden Toll on Lebanon's Children

The United Nations children's agency (UNICEF) reports over 200 child deaths and 1,100 injuries in Lebanon in recent months as conflict escalates following a major Israeli offensive against Hezbollah.

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder highlighted the apathy surrounding these tragedies, likening the situation to the Gaza conflict, where children are an alarming proportion of casualties.

Providing essential support, UNICEF supplies psychosocial care, medical materials, and essential kits to displaced families, but emphasizes that this crisis must not become the new normal.

(With inputs from agencies.)