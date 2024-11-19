Twelve people, including a child, were killed in a Russian drone attack on Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region overnight, officials reported. The assault on the residential area of Hlukhiv also wounded 13 others, among them three children, according to Ukraine's national police.

The attack damaged two high-rise buildings and a hospital, with authorities fearing more victims might be trapped under the rubble. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized Russian President Putin's actions, stating they confirmed his unwillingness to pursue peace.

Footage circulated by Zelenskiy captured emergency personnel conducting rescue operations amid the destruction. Ukraine's air force reported that it intercepted 51 drones, though lost track of 30 more. The region has endured relentless strikes, severely impacting both critical and civilian infrastructure.

