Russian Drone Attack on Tanzania-Flagged Vessel in Ukraine

A tragic incident unfolded as a Russian drone strike targeted a vessel en route to a Ukrainian port, resulting in loss of life and injuries. The vessel, flying the Tanzanian flag, faced devastation when its captain was killed and three crew members injured in Thursday's attack.

Ukraine's infrastructure ministry broke the news, releasing an official statement on Telegram. The message conveyed the immediate aftermath of the attack, noting the current efforts to ascertain the condition of the damaged vessel.

Further details are awaited as authorities work to clarify the situation and gauge the extent of damage inflicted by the deadly strike that has rocked the maritime operations in the region.