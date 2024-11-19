SUV Rampage Outside Chinese Primary School Sparks Safety Concerns
An SUV driver injured several students and pedestrians outside a primary school in Changde, China. This incident, coupled with recent violent attacks, has heightened public safety fears. A suspect is in custody, and authorities are urging strict legal action against such crimes to deter future incidents.
An SUV ploughed into students and pedestrians outside a primary school in Changde, southern China, leaving several injured. The incident, covered by state media, comes amid a series of violent attacks in the region over the past week.
Authorities have arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with the crash, though investigations are ongoing. This event follows a deadly vehicular attack in Zhuhai that killed 35 and injured 43, making it the deadliest mass attack in a decade.
The Chinese public has expressed concern over rising violence, and top legal officials are advocating for strict penalties to curb such crimes. Despite the incidents, officials assert the safety of foreigners, as attention grows around public security and societal pressures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lahore's Smog Crisis Shuts Down Primary Schools
Peace Urged as Ontario Sikh Council Condemns Violence Outside Brampton Temple
Violence Erupts at Brampton Hindu Temple Amid Khalistani Protests
Congressman Slams Canada Over Anti-Hindu Violence
Lahore Battles Record Smog: Schools Shut, 'Green Lockdown' Imposed