SUV Rampage Outside Chinese Primary School Sparks Safety Concerns

An SUV ploughed into students and pedestrians outside a primary school in Changde, southern China, leaving several injured. The incident, covered by state media, comes amid a series of violent attacks in the region over the past week.

Authorities have arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with the crash, though investigations are ongoing. This event follows a deadly vehicular attack in Zhuhai that killed 35 and injured 43, making it the deadliest mass attack in a decade.

The Chinese public has expressed concern over rising violence, and top legal officials are advocating for strict penalties to curb such crimes. Despite the incidents, officials assert the safety of foreigners, as attention grows around public security and societal pressures.

