Lebanon's Army Caught Between Peace and Conflict: A Truce Dilemma

Efforts to facilitate a truce in Lebanon have underscored the army's complicated role, necessitated to ensure a weapon-free south. Yet, the Lebanese Armed Forces, overshadowed by Hezbollah's dominance, are neither ready nor equipped to challenge the group, seven sources reveal.

Although Hezbollah has been weakened by Israel's offensive, it still wields greater military strength than the Lebanese army, which remains neutral in the conflict. Post-truce, the army may need to deploy thousands to the south but only with Hezbollah's approval to avoid internal strife.

The army's position is delicate, as it must navigate foreign aid dependencies, especially from the U.S., while maintaining unity and avoiding confrontation with Hezbollah. The international community, including the U.S., emphasizes the importance of implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)