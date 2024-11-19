Left Menu

Lebanon's Army Caught Between Peace and Conflict: A Truce Dilemma

Efforts for a truce in Lebanon have highlighted the complex role of the country's army, required to ensure the south remains weapon-free but constrained by Hezbollah's power. The Lebanese Armed Forces face challenges in maintaining peace without confronting Hezbollah, risking internal conflict and foreign aid dependencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:06 IST
Lebanon's Army Caught Between Peace and Conflict: A Truce Dilemma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Efforts to facilitate a truce in Lebanon have underscored the army's complicated role, necessitated to ensure a weapon-free south. Yet, the Lebanese Armed Forces, overshadowed by Hezbollah's dominance, are neither ready nor equipped to challenge the group, seven sources reveal.

Although Hezbollah has been weakened by Israel's offensive, it still wields greater military strength than the Lebanese army, which remains neutral in the conflict. Post-truce, the army may need to deploy thousands to the south but only with Hezbollah's approval to avoid internal strife.

The army's position is delicate, as it must navigate foreign aid dependencies, especially from the U.S., while maintaining unity and avoiding confrontation with Hezbollah. The international community, including the U.S., emphasizes the importance of implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024