Mystery Unraveled in Kollam: Fisherwoman's Fate Exposed

A 40-year-old fisherwoman missing from Karunagappally was found murdered in Ambalappuzha. Police arrested her friend, Jayachandran, who confessed to the crime following an investigation. The victim's body was discovered buried near his house. The murder supposedly stemmed from a heated argument over a disputed friendship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:11 IST
The case concerning a missing 40-year-old fisherwoman from Karunagappally has taken a harrowing turn as her body was unearthed in Ambalappuzha. The woman, reportedly missing since November 6, was found murdered.

Authorities have arrested the primary suspect, a fisherman named Jayachandran who was considered a friend of the deceased. Breakthrough evidence was obtained from call records on the victim's mobile device, which was found in a bus. Subsequently, under interrogation, Jayachandran confessed to the murder.

Police have determined that the victim was lured to the scene during the absence of Jayachandran's family. An altercation regarding her association with another man allegedly led to the fatal incident. Her remains have since been sent for an autopsy.

