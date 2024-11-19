Mystery Unraveled in Kollam: Fisherwoman's Fate Exposed
A 40-year-old fisherwoman missing from Karunagappally was found murdered in Ambalappuzha. Police arrested her friend, Jayachandran, who confessed to the crime following an investigation. The victim's body was discovered buried near his house. The murder supposedly stemmed from a heated argument over a disputed friendship.
- Country:
- India
The case concerning a missing 40-year-old fisherwoman from Karunagappally has taken a harrowing turn as her body was unearthed in Ambalappuzha. The woman, reportedly missing since November 6, was found murdered.
Authorities have arrested the primary suspect, a fisherman named Jayachandran who was considered a friend of the deceased. Breakthrough evidence was obtained from call records on the victim's mobile device, which was found in a bus. Subsequently, under interrogation, Jayachandran confessed to the murder.
Police have determined that the victim was lured to the scene during the absence of Jayachandran's family. An altercation regarding her association with another man allegedly led to the fatal incident. Her remains have since been sent for an autopsy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- murder
- Kollam
- fisherwoman
- Jayachandran
- Karunagappally
- Ambalappuzha
- crime
- police
- suspect
- investigation
ALSO READ
Tejashwi Yadav Targets Nitish Kumar: Rising Crime and Corruption in Bihar Unveiled
West Delhi's Impressive Crime Crackdown During Festival Season
Congress, RJD committed barbaric crimes on tribals in Jharkhand: PM Modi in Chaibasa.
Upheaval in Uttar Pradesh: Driver Detained for Heinous Crime Against Student
Court Convicts Far-Right Activist in Hate Crime Case