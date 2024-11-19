Left Menu

Diddy in Court Over Seized Notes in Trafficking Case

Sean "Diddy" Combs is set to appear in court regarding the seizure of his handwritten notes during a jail cell search, which his lawyers claim was a violation of his trial rights. Prosecutors argue the notes show obstruction of justice, as they allegedly involved attempts to influence a witness.

Hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs will face a court hearing on claims that prosecutors illegally obtained his handwritten notes from his jail cell, a move his attorneys argue violated attorney-client privilege and his fair trial rights.

Combs, currently held ahead of a sex trafficking trial, allegedly had notes discussing defense strategies seized, which prosecutors claim show intent to obstruct justice. The notes purportedly suggest Combs attempted to influence a witness with payment.

The music icon, arrested in September on racketeering and sex trafficking charges, is fighting for a $50 million bail release. Prosecutors argue the seized notes are evidence against him, which could lead to further charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

