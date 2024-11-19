Demand for Justice: Gisele Pelicot Stands Against Systemic Abuse

Gisele Pelicot, subject to a heinous decade-long abuse orchestrated by her husband, emerged in court to condemn the 'cowardice' of those who claimed ignorance of their crime. The trial has captured global attention, spotlighting the sinister depths of sexual violence in French society.

Over 50 men stand trial, with many shifting blame to Dominique Pelicot, Gisele's husband, who has confessed to drugging her. Gisele expressed her anger and frustration at the excuses given, urging the accused to take responsibility for their actions in her continued pursuit of justice.

The trial, drawing to a close near December 20, is not just about condemning her abusers, but also serving as a public testament for change. Gisele hopes her openness will empower other women to speak up against the systemic misogyny that has allowed such crimes to persist.

