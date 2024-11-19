Ensuring Vigilance: Army's 16 Corps Operational Readiness
Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva of the Army's 16 Corps emphasized the critical importance of operational preparedness at the Line of Control. During visits to key areas, he praised troops for their diligence and reiterated the need for comprehensive readiness to address current and future challenges in the Jammu region.
- Country:
- India
Jammu, Nov 19 (PTI) - The General Officer Commanding of the Indian Army's 16 Corps, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, underscored the significance of comprehensive operational preparedness to tackle existing and potential challenges at the Line of Control (LoC).
Lieutenant General Sachdeva, along with officers from the White Knight Corps and Ace of Spades division, conducted visits to forward areas in the Narian sector. During these visits, they observed the ongoing operations and commended the troops for their unwavering vigilance and dedication to safeguarding the border.
The GOC also evaluated the operational preparedness and overall security situation in various sectors along the border with Pakistan and within the hinterland of the Jammu region, stressing the necessity for continuous readiness to counteract any potential threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Coast Guard Chief's Strategic Session with Navy Bolsters Maritime Security
Divergent Interests Hinder Southeast Asian Security Alliance
JMM-led coalition compromising national security, it should be ousted: Yogi Adityanath at BJP rally in Jharkhand's Koderma.
BJP ensures no compromise with nation's security: UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Jharkhand's Koderma.
Escalating Attacks on Chinese Nationals in Karachi Highlight Security Concerns