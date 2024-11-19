Ensuring Vigilance: Army's 16 Corps Operational Readiness

Jammu, Nov 19 (PTI) - The General Officer Commanding of the Indian Army's 16 Corps, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, underscored the significance of comprehensive operational preparedness to tackle existing and potential challenges at the Line of Control (LoC).

Lieutenant General Sachdeva, along with officers from the White Knight Corps and Ace of Spades division, conducted visits to forward areas in the Narian sector. During these visits, they observed the ongoing operations and commended the troops for their unwavering vigilance and dedication to safeguarding the border.

The GOC also evaluated the operational preparedness and overall security situation in various sectors along the border with Pakistan and within the hinterland of the Jammu region, stressing the necessity for continuous readiness to counteract any potential threats.

