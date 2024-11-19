Left Menu

Ensuring Vigilance: Army's 16 Corps Operational Readiness

Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva of the Army's 16 Corps emphasized the critical importance of operational preparedness at the Line of Control. During visits to key areas, he praised troops for their diligence and reiterated the need for comprehensive readiness to address current and future challenges in the Jammu region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-11-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:27 IST
Ensuring Vigilance: Army's 16 Corps Operational Readiness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu, Nov 19 (PTI) - The General Officer Commanding of the Indian Army's 16 Corps, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, underscored the significance of comprehensive operational preparedness to tackle existing and potential challenges at the Line of Control (LoC).

Lieutenant General Sachdeva, along with officers from the White Knight Corps and Ace of Spades division, conducted visits to forward areas in the Narian sector. During these visits, they observed the ongoing operations and commended the troops for their unwavering vigilance and dedication to safeguarding the border.

The GOC also evaluated the operational preparedness and overall security situation in various sectors along the border with Pakistan and within the hinterland of the Jammu region, stressing the necessity for continuous readiness to counteract any potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024