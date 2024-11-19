G20 Summit: Lack of Clear Stance Fuels Geopolitical Tensions

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed disappointment at the G20 summit in Brazil over the group's communique, which did not explicitly hold Russia accountable for the war in Ukraine on its 1,000th day. Scholz remarked that it was insufficient for the G20 to avoid clear language on such a crucial issue.

Similarly, the Chancellor voiced concerns over the absence of a definitive statement on Israel's right to self-defense against Hamas amidst escalating Middle Eastern tensions. He emphasized the importance of clear communication as international geopolitical tensions continue to rise.

Scholz highlighted how these growing tensions are impacting the G20, drawing attention to the increasing volatility in international relations, and stressed that the global diplomatic landscape is becoming increasingly challenging.

(With inputs from agencies.)