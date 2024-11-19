Frozen Dreams: Fatal Smuggling Across the Canada-U.S. Border

The chilling case of human smuggling across the Canada-U.S. border has taken a tragic turn as an Indian migrant is set to testify. The federal trial focuses on Harshkumar Patel and Steve Shand, accused of running a smuggling scheme that led to the deaths of four migrants.

Prosecutors maintain that Patel and Shand orchestrated the scheme, prioritizing financial gain over human lives. The victims, a family of four from Gujarat, India, perished in deadly blizzard conditions in January 2022. As the trial unfolds, witnesses recount the harrowing journey that claimed their lives.

Despite the allegations, Shand's defense argues his innocence, portraying him as an unwitting participant, while Patel's attorney insists on a lack of evidence. As the case progresses, the gruesome reality of migrant smuggling and its human toll is laid bare.

(With inputs from agencies.)