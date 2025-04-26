Iraq Sends 220,000 Tons of Wheat to Syria in Historic Shipment

Iraq is providing a substantial aid package to Syria in the form of 220,000 tons of wheat, marking a significant diplomatic gesture between the two nations. Syrian media reported this move on Friday, citing it as a 'gift' according to the General Organization for Grains.

The first consignment of this wheat has already reached Deir el-Zor, a development highlighting Syria's ongoing efforts to secure essential resources amid the challenging landscape of international sanctions and financial hurdles. Earlier in March, Syria had completed a large tender for 100,000 tons of wheat, the first under its new government.

Historically reliant on Russia and Iran for its wheat and oil needs, Syria faces new difficulties as these countries ceased supply operations post-rebellion. The latest shipment to Latakia port is the first since these pivotal shifts in Syria's political arena, marking a new phase in the region's trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)