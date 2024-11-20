Left Menu

Lutnick's Rise: Leading U.S. Trade Strategy Amid U.S.-China Economic Tensions

President-elect Donald Trump plans to nominate Howard Lutnick as head of the Commerce Department, focusing on trade tactics, especially tariffs targeting China. Lutnick's nomination aligns with Trump's vision to revitalize U.S. manufacturing and control sensitive technology exports. His appointment impacts other Trump allies seeking key roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 05:22 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 05:22 IST
Lutnick's Rise: Leading U.S. Trade Strategy Amid U.S.-China Economic Tensions

In a strategic move to bolster U.S. trade policies, President-elect Donald Trump has selected Wall Street executive Howard Lutnick to lead the Commerce Department. Lutnick, a noted tariff proponent, will guide trade and tariff strategies, significantly impacting U.S.-China economic relations.

Despite his notable Wall Street ties, Lutnick rarely publicly discusses China. However, he strongly advocates for hefty tariffs, particularly against Chinese imports, supporting Trump's economic vision to boost domestic manufacturing.

Lutnick's significant responsibilities will include overseeing trade functions critical to national security and technology export controls, amidst growing tensions with China. His appointment sidelines other Trump allies vying for influential positions within the administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024