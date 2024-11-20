Jimmy Lai's Battle: A Fight for Freedom and Justice in Hong Kong

In a landmark national security trial, Hong Kong democrat Jimmy Lai took the stand, firmly denying any attempts to sway foreign policy against China. Lai, an influential figure and founder of the now-closed Apple Daily newspaper, is accused of conspiring to collude with foreign forces, a charge he contests.

Lai's testimony follows the recent sentencing of 45 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, underscoring the crackdown under a stringent national security law imposed by China. The prosecution alleges Lai's interactions with U.S. officials illustrate his motive to seek sanctions or hostile actions against China and Hong Kong.

Amid tight security, Lai recounted his meetings with former U.S. officials, asserting his discussions were to encourage vocal support for Hong Kong's freedoms, rather than foster any tangible acts. The trial, closely watched by international diplomats, raises significant questions about freedom of expression and geopolitical tensions in the region.

