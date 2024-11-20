Left Menu

North Korea Supplies Artillery and Troops to Russia Amid Ukraine Conflict

North Korea has reportedly supplied artillery systems to Russia and deployed troops to support its war efforts against Ukraine. According to South Korea's National Intelligence Service, North Korean weapons have been moved to Russia, and soldiers have engaged in combat, escalating tensions with the US and allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:06 IST
  • South Korea

In a significant development in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, North Korea has reportedly provided additional artillery systems to Russia to bolster its military campaign. South Korea's intelligence agency informed lawmakers that North Korean troops have been spotted engaging in combat on Russian soil, marking a new phase of military involvement.

The revelations come as tensions rise following US President Joe Biden's controversial decision to allow Ukraine to strike Russian targets using advanced US-supplied missiles. This move has been partly attributed to North Korea's entry into the conflict, which has fueled concerns over an escalating war.

During a confidential briefing, South Korean officials highlighted that North Korea has dispatched 170mm self-propelled guns and 240mm multiple rocket launch systems to Russia. These weapons, unfamiliar to the Russian military, have necessitated North Korean personnel to train Russian forces in their use, signifying tightened military ties between Pyongyang and Moscow.

