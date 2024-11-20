Landmark Trial: Jimmy Lai's Fight for Freedom in Hong Kong
Jimmy Lai, former Hong Kong publisher and founder of Apple Daily, denies colluding with US officials during Hong Kong protests. In his national security trial, Lai rebuffs allegations of seeking foreign intervention against China. The case signifies challenges to media freedom and judicial independence in Hong Kong.
Jimmy Lai, the former Hong Kong publisher, firmly denied allegations in court that he sought intervention from US officials during the 2019 anti-government protests. Lai, founder of the defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, faces serious charges, including colluding with foreign forces.
Testifying in his landmark national security trial, Lai discussed his meetings with US leaders, including former Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. He insisted that his interactions were not attempts to influence US foreign policy but merely appeals for vocal support for Hong Kong's freedom.
The case against Lai is widely regarded as a critical test of media freedom and judicial independence in Hong Kong, raising concerns over Beijing's tightening grip on civil liberties. Despite the charges, prominent global figures have called for Lai's release, citing the upholding of human rights and democratic values.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Verdicts Loom in Major Migrant Smuggling Trial in France
Malegaon Blast Trial Court Receives Bomb Threat Amidst Tense Proceedings
Madhya Pradesh Approves Enhanced Women's Reservation and Industrial Boost
Major Convictions in Cross-Channel Migrant Smuggling Trial
Kumaraswamy Vows Industrial Growth in Karnataka's Channapatna-Ramanagara Corridor