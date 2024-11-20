Left Menu

Bitcoin Election Scandal: Former IPS Officer Sparks Controversy in Maharashtra

Former IPS officer Ravindranath Patil has accused Maharashtra opposition leaders of using misappropriated bitcoins to fund elections. He claims to possess voice notes implicating politicians Supriya Sule and Nana Patole. Patil is urging the Election Commission to investigate the matter, alleging a conspiracy against him in an earlier cryptocurrency fraud case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:27 IST
Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic development, former IPS officer Ravindranath Patil has leveled serious allegations of Bitcoin misappropriation against opposition leaders in Maharashtra. Patil claims he possesses voice notes that suggest some leaders sought to encash bitcoins for election funding purposes, casting aspersions on the integrity of the electoral process.

Patil has specifically named Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole and NCP leader Supriya Sule in the purported audio evidence he claims to hold. Both politicians have categorically denied the accusations. Meanwhile, the BJP has escalated the issue, citing the audio files to question the fairness of the upcoming state elections.

Amidst the controversy, Patil, who was previously implicated in a 2022 cryptocurrency fraud case, insists on his innocence and has urged the Election Commission to conduct a thorough investigation. As the political tussle intensifies, accusations of a conspiracy have also surfaced, with Congress leaders alleging a smear campaign by the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

