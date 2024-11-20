101-Year-Old Votes: Age No Bar to Democracy

In an inspiring testament to the spirit of democracy, 101-year-old Narmadabai Madanlal Toshniwal cast her vote in Latur, Maharashtra.

Accompanied by her family, the centenarian arrived in an autorickshaw at Venkatesh Primary School, booth No. 334, to fulfill her civic responsibility.

Post-voting, Toshniwal passionately spoke about the crucial role each vote plays in shaping governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)