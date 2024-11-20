Left Menu

101-Year-Old Votes: Age No Bar to Democracy

A 101-year-old woman from Latur city, Narmadabai Madanlal Toshniwal, showcased her dedication to democracy by casting her vote. Accompanied by family, she voted at a local booth. Her act emphasized that age should not be a barrier to participating in public duties and the importance of every vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:32 IST
In an inspiring testament to the spirit of democracy, 101-year-old Narmadabai Madanlal Toshniwal cast her vote in Latur, Maharashtra.

Accompanied by her family, the centenarian arrived in an autorickshaw at Venkatesh Primary School, booth No. 334, to fulfill her civic responsibility.

Post-voting, Toshniwal passionately spoke about the crucial role each vote plays in shaping governance.

