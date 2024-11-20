Left Menu

Supreme Court Revokes Bail in Cold-Blooded Murder Case

The Supreme Court overruled the Rajasthan High Court's grant of bail to three accused in the murder of ex-village sarpanch Dinesh Kumar Yadav. The murders were allegedly due to political rivalry. The accused must surrender, but can reapply for bail if trial delays occur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:36 IST
Supreme Court Revokes Bail in Cold-Blooded Murder Case
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday nullified the Rajasthan High Court's decision to grant bail to three individuals accused in the brutal murder of former village sarpanch Dinesh Kumar Yadav on May 31, 2023, in Neemrana. The high-profile case has garnered significant attention due to its political underpinnings.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, with Justice Sanjay Kumar, responded to arguments put forth by advocate Ronak Karanpuria, representing the deceased's brother, Roopesh Kumar. The judges overturned the previous bail verdict issued by the high court on July 8 and instructed the accused—Abhimanyu alias Pintu, Jaiveer, and Satya alias Chinnya—to surrender promptly while urging the lower court to expedite trial proceedings.

The murder has been characterized as a meticulously orchestrated conspiracy tied to political rivalry and land disputes. Dinesh Kumar Yadav was gunned down while working in a field, with allegations stating a plan involving hiring shooters, paying Rs 23,000, and arranging a motorcycle escape. Despite efforts to save him at Kailash Hospital, Yadav succumbed to his injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024