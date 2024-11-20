Supreme Court Revokes Bail in Cold-Blooded Murder Case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday nullified the Rajasthan High Court's decision to grant bail to three individuals accused in the brutal murder of former village sarpanch Dinesh Kumar Yadav on May 31, 2023, in Neemrana. The high-profile case has garnered significant attention due to its political underpinnings.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, with Justice Sanjay Kumar, responded to arguments put forth by advocate Ronak Karanpuria, representing the deceased's brother, Roopesh Kumar. The judges overturned the previous bail verdict issued by the high court on July 8 and instructed the accused—Abhimanyu alias Pintu, Jaiveer, and Satya alias Chinnya—to surrender promptly while urging the lower court to expedite trial proceedings.

The murder has been characterized as a meticulously orchestrated conspiracy tied to political rivalry and land disputes. Dinesh Kumar Yadav was gunned down while working in a field, with allegations stating a plan involving hiring shooters, paying Rs 23,000, and arranging a motorcycle escape. Despite efforts to save him at Kailash Hospital, Yadav succumbed to his injuries.

