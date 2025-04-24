Left Menu

US Charges Member of Venezuelan Gang with Terrorism

The Justice Department has charged a suspected high-ranking member of the Tren de Aragua gang in Colombia with terrorism offenses, utilizing a broad definition of terrorism to target drug trafficking and illegal immigration. This landmark case reflects the administration's national security strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2025 04:21 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 04:21 IST
The Justice Department has set a precedent by charging a high-ranking member of the Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang in Colombia with terrorism offenses. This marks the first instance of such charges against the group, designated a foreign terrorist organization by the Trump administration, according to officials.

The initiative is a segment of a larger effort to tackle the Venezuelan gang, known for drug smuggling and violence in the U.S. Under an 18th-century wartime law, President Trump has labeled TdA as an invading force, linking it to broader immigration enforcement strategies.

Attorney General Pam Bondi stated that charges against Jose Enrique Martinez Flores, identified as part of TdA's leadership, signify a turning point in the department's approach to dismantling criminal organizations. Flores faces charges in Texas related to drug offenses and providing support to a terrorist organization, and is currently held in Colombia.

