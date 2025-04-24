Kyiv Under Siege: Drones and Missiles Target Ukrainian Capital
Early Thursday, Kyiv's air defense units engaged in action against a drone and missile attack. Loud explosions were reported, with officials noting fires and debris in multiple districts. Military administrator Timur Tkachenko confirmed the ongoing high danger, while Mayor Vitali Klitschko mobilized medical teams across the city.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 04:26 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 04:26 IST
The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, faced a fresh wave of attacks early Thursday, as air defense units sprang into action against incoming drones and missiles.
Witnesses from Reuters reported a sequence of loud explosions echoing across the city. Timur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, warned that the threat level remained high as fire incidents and fallen debris were observed in western districts.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that drones had entered central districts, prompting the urgent deployment of medical teams to assist affected areas across the city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kyiv
- Ukraine
- attacks
- drones
- missiles
- explosions
- air defense
- Tkachenko
- Klitschko
- emergency
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Air Defense Triumphs Against Drone Assault
Ballistic Missiles Ravage Sumy: Zelenskiy Urges Robust International Response
Ukrainian Air Defense Counters Russian Drone Assault
Israeli Missiles Strike Gaza Hospital Amid Ongoing Conflict
Missiles from Yemen Target Israel Amid Heightened Tensions