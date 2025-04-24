Kyiv Under Siege: Drones and Missiles Target Ukrainian Capital

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, faced a fresh wave of attacks early Thursday, as air defense units sprang into action against incoming drones and missiles.

Witnesses from Reuters reported a sequence of loud explosions echoing across the city. Timur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, warned that the threat level remained high as fire incidents and fallen debris were observed in western districts.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that drones had entered central districts, prompting the urgent deployment of medical teams to assist affected areas across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)