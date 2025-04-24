Trump's Apprenticeship Push Targets U.S. Manufacturing Revival

President Donald Trump announced a new executive order on Wednesday to bolster job training for skilled trades as part of his broader strategy to rejuvenate U.S. manufacturing. The Labor, Education, and Commerce departments will focus on addressing job needs in emerging sectors, like those powered by artificial intelligence, with an aim to facilitate more than 1 million apprenticeships each year, according to a White House brief.

Trump, who assumed office in January, has taken a bold approach with extensive tariffs on imports—some temporarily halted for talks with trade partners. He champions these tariffs as a remedy for the protracted decline in U.S. factory jobs, attributing the trend to companies relocating factories abroad for cheaper labor, thereby eroding high-paying job opportunities for non-college-educated Americans.

Though tariffs might encourage U.S. consumers to buy American-made products, the anticipated revival of domestic manufacturing faces challenges, notably a lack of skilled labor. Trump's executive order seeks to shift government focus from professional roles, typically requiring college degrees, to skilled trades jobs. The initiative underscores significant training, credentials, and apprenticeships needed for roles like electricians and machinists, emphasizing career readiness for youths.

(With inputs from agencies.)