Left Menu

Trump's Apprenticeship Push Targets U.S. Manufacturing Revival

President Trump signed an order to enhance job training for skilled trades, aiming to support over 1 million apprenticeships annually. This effort coincides with tariffs intended to boost U.S. manufacturing. The initiative focuses on emerging industries, particularly those involving AI, aiming to steer support toward skilled trades over traditional professional jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 03:59 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 03:59 IST
Trump's Apprenticeship Push Targets U.S. Manufacturing Revival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump announced a new executive order on Wednesday to bolster job training for skilled trades as part of his broader strategy to rejuvenate U.S. manufacturing. The Labor, Education, and Commerce departments will focus on addressing job needs in emerging sectors, like those powered by artificial intelligence, with an aim to facilitate more than 1 million apprenticeships each year, according to a White House brief.

Trump, who assumed office in January, has taken a bold approach with extensive tariffs on imports—some temporarily halted for talks with trade partners. He champions these tariffs as a remedy for the protracted decline in U.S. factory jobs, attributing the trend to companies relocating factories abroad for cheaper labor, thereby eroding high-paying job opportunities for non-college-educated Americans.

Though tariffs might encourage U.S. consumers to buy American-made products, the anticipated revival of domestic manufacturing faces challenges, notably a lack of skilled labor. Trump's executive order seeks to shift government focus from professional roles, typically requiring college degrees, to skilled trades jobs. The initiative underscores significant training, credentials, and apprenticeships needed for roles like electricians and machinists, emphasizing career readiness for youths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025