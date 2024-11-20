Rajnath Singh and Dong Jun Discuss Defence Ties Amidst ASEAN Summit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh engaged in crucial talks with China's Defence Minister Dong Jun in Vientiane, Laos. This significant meeting followed the completion of troop disengagement at two conflict points in the eastern region of Ladakh.

Held on the sidelines of an ASEAN summit, the discussions highlight a thaw in tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations. Singh’s visit underlines the significance of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) aimed at fostering regional security cooperation.

The conversations between India and China underscore a commitment to peace, as the nations agreed to resume patrols in previously contentious zones. With the backdrop of ASEAN's diplomatic platform, these talks represent a positive step towards sustainable peace and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)