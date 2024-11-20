Left Menu

Rajnath Singh and Dong Jun Discuss Defence Ties Amidst ASEAN Summit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with Chinese counterpart Dong Jun in Laos to discuss military disengagement in Ladakh. The talks took place during an ASEAN summit weeks after troop withdrawal. Both countries agreed to resume patrols in contentious areas, emphasizing the importance of regional cooperation and resolution of border issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:09 IST
Rajnath Singh Image Credit: Twitter(@DefenceMinIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh engaged in crucial talks with China's Defence Minister Dong Jun in Vientiane, Laos. This significant meeting followed the completion of troop disengagement at two conflict points in the eastern region of Ladakh.

Held on the sidelines of an ASEAN summit, the discussions highlight a thaw in tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations. Singh’s visit underlines the significance of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) aimed at fostering regional security cooperation.

The conversations between India and China underscore a commitment to peace, as the nations agreed to resume patrols in previously contentious zones. With the backdrop of ASEAN's diplomatic platform, these talks represent a positive step towards sustainable peace and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

