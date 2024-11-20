Imran Khan Released on Bail in Controversial Toshakhana Case

In a significant legal development, Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has been granted bail in the contentious Toshakhana case, which involves the alleged illegal sale of state gifts. His bail was confirmed by the Islamabad High Court, although his release remains uncertain due to other pending charges against him.

The case alleges that Khan and his wife procured and sold state gifts, valued at over 140 million rupees ($501,000), during his tenure as Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022. Both were previously sentenced to 14 years in one version of the case, following a prior three-year sentence.

Despite the court's decision to grant bail, Khan and his legal team argue that the accusations are politically driven, designed to keep him imprisoned. The most notable items in question include diamond jewelry and several Rolex watches, with one valued at 85 million rupees ($305,000).

(With inputs from agencies.)