Left Menu

Imran Khan Released on Bail in Controversial Toshakhana Case

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been granted bail by a Pakistani court in a case involving the illicit sale of state gifts, known as the Toshakhana case. Khan, who has faced numerous charges, claims the accusations are politically motivated. Both he and his wife deny any wrongdoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:21 IST
Imran Khan Released on Bail in Controversial Toshakhana Case
Imran Khan

In a significant legal development, Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has been granted bail in the contentious Toshakhana case, which involves the alleged illegal sale of state gifts. His bail was confirmed by the Islamabad High Court, although his release remains uncertain due to other pending charges against him.

The case alleges that Khan and his wife procured and sold state gifts, valued at over 140 million rupees ($501,000), during his tenure as Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022. Both were previously sentenced to 14 years in one version of the case, following a prior three-year sentence.

Despite the court's decision to grant bail, Khan and his legal team argue that the accusations are politically driven, designed to keep him imprisoned. The most notable items in question include diamond jewelry and several Rolex watches, with one valued at 85 million rupees ($305,000).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024