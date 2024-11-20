Tamil Nadu CM Urges Release of Indian Fishermen Held in Pakistan
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to secure the release of 14 Indian fishermen detained by Pakistan since January. Seven of them are from Tamil Nadu. Families face emotional and financial distress due to the prolonged detention.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to act swiftly and ensure the release of 14 Indian fishermen currently detained by the Pakistan navy.
On January 3, these fishermen, including seven from Tamil Nadu, were arrested while fishing near Porbandar, Gujarat. The arrest has left their families in turmoil.
Highlighting the severe distress faced by the fishermen's families, Stalin sought Jaishankar's intervention through diplomatic efforts to address the humanitarian concerns and expedite their release.
