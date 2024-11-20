Hope and Change: Leprosy Patients Cast Their Votes in Jharkhand
For the first time, 57 leprosy patients from Jamtara, Jharkhand, voted in the assembly elections at a special booth. The dedicated station reflected the community's aspirations for better living conditions, including pensions and housing. Election officials celebrated the 100% turnout with food and medical facilities.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move towards inclusivity, 57 leprosy patients in Jamtara, Jharkhand, participated in the assembly elections, casting votes for the first time at a specially set-up polling station. The Snehpur Community Building, adorned with balloons and confetti, served as the heart of this electoral activity.
Tinku Pandit, a first-time voter, emphasized the need for a government that supports marginalized communities. Key demands include basic facilities such as housing with electricity and water. Booth Level Officer Ujjwal Kumar Mahto highlighted the success of the initiative, which aligns with the Election Commission's goal of 'no voter to be left behind.'
The event was marked by a 100% voter turnout, aided by provisions such as food, medical assistance, and transport facilities. Authorities plan further development in the Snehpur leprosy colony, with projects like a residential building and community amenities underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- elections
- leprosy
- patients
- voting
- inclusivity
- Jamtara
- polling
- government
- community
ALSO READ
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum
High-Stakes Voting in Sinlung Hills: A Crucial Election for Mizoram's Governance
Suvarna Raj: India's Beacon of Inclusivity Triumphs at UN Awards
CBIC Hosts Seminar on 'Gender Inclusivity in Customs Supply Chain' to Promote Equality and Empowerment
Suvarna Raj: India's Beacon of Inclusivity Wins 2024 UN SDG Action Award