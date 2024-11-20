Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israel's Demand for Military Rights Against Hezbollah

Amid ongoing conflict, Israel's defense minister asserts the country's right to act militarily against Hezbollah in future agreements. This demand is likely to be contested by Lebanon, potentially complicating peace efforts. U.S. envoy efforts continue, while the conflict's toll mounts on both sides with significant casualties and displacement.

Updated: 20-11-2024 18:43 IST
  • Israel

Israel's defense minister has emphasized the nation's intent to retain military rights against Hezbollah in any treaty ending the conflict in Lebanon. This stance could hinder negotiations, as Lebanon views it as a breach of sovereignty.

The conflict, which flared into a full-scale war last September, has devastated both nations. More than 3,500 people have perished in Lebanon, and numerous others have been injured or displaced. In Israel, the toll includes both soldiers and civilians.

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein is working towards a cease-fire but declines to specify obstacles faced. The international community watches closely as tensions continue to simmer and efforts to resolve the conflict struggle onward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

