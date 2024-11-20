Trump's Economic Vision: Tariffs and Tax Cuts at Forefront

Donald Trump, the President-elect of the United States, is poised to transform the nation's economic landscape with a dual focus on tariffs and tax cuts.

With voters primarily concerned about economic stability, Trump's proposals include implementing extensive tariffs on imports and substantial tax reductions for domestic manufacturers.

While these initiatives could propel American industry, concerns arise as experts predict a possible increase in federal deficits ranging from $3.6 trillion to $6.6 trillion over ten years.

