Justice Served: Al Hassan Sentenced for Crimes in Timbuktu

An Islamist leader instrumental in the sharia rule of Timbuktu has been handed a 10-year sentence by the International Criminal Court.

Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz, linked with Ansar Dine, was key in enforcing laws infamous for public floggings, traumatizing the city's population.

Although he pleaded not guilty in 2020, Al Hassan's prior convictions for crimes against humanity, including torture, stood firm. Already detained for over six years, he's likely to be released soon.

