Justice Served: Al Hassan Sentenced for Crimes in Timbuktu
Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz, a former Islamist police leader in Timbuktu, was sentenced to 10 years by the ICC for his role in enforcing sharia law and participating in public floggings. He was previously convicted of crimes against humanity and war crimes. His detention time will be deducted.
An Islamist leader instrumental in the sharia rule of Timbuktu has been handed a 10-year sentence by the International Criminal Court.
Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz, linked with Ansar Dine, was key in enforcing laws infamous for public floggings, traumatizing the city's population.
Although he pleaded not guilty in 2020, Al Hassan's prior convictions for crimes against humanity, including torture, stood firm. Already detained for over six years, he's likely to be released soon.
