Left Menu

Putin Revises Nuclear Stance: Implications for Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin has approved changes to Russia's nuclear weapons policy, emphasizing scenarios for potential nuclear response. The update coincides with Ukraine escalating its military actions against Russia. Key changes involve lowering the threshold for nuclear use, especially amidst rising tensions and international military collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:52 IST
Putin Revises Nuclear Stance: Implications for Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin has signed a new decree updating Russia's nuclear weapons policy, aligning with previously stated views on deterrence. The seven-page document, though largely unchanged from its 2020 predecessor, expands scenarios under which Moscow would consider deploying nuclear arms.

The timing of this decree coincides with Ukraine's first deployment of U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles against Russian targets, an act Moscow perceives as a significant escalation. While some analysts downplay the timing, they acknowledge the bureaucratic processes involved in finalizing such policies following presidential directives.

Among the changes, Russia now includes close ally Belarus under its nuclear umbrella, and cites new potential triggers for nuclear response. These include any aggression by non-nuclear states backed by nuclear powers, and strategic military movements along Russia's borders. Western nations, however, remain resolute in their support for Ukraine, dismissing Russia's revision as repetitive rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024