Mystery Undersea Cable Rupture Investigations

Finnish authorities have launched an investigation into the rupture of the C-Lion1 data cable beneath the Baltic Sea, amid suspicions of sabotage. The probe follows a Swedish investigation into similar damage found on another cable.

The C-Lion1, connecting Finland and Germany, suffered damage on Monday, just a day after another cable linking Lithuania and Sweden was compromised near the Swedish islands of Oland and Gotland. German defense officials suggest sabotage might be involved, though conclusive evidence is lacking.

The Finnish National Bureau of Investigation classifies the event as "aggravated criminal mischief and aggravated interference with communications." Swedish investigators, meanwhile, are tracking the movements of a Chinese-flagged vessel, the Yi Peng 3, spotted near the site during the incidents.

