Mystery Undersea Cable Rupture Investigations

Finnish and Swedish authorities are investigating potential sabotage after data cables under the Baltic Sea, including the C-Lion1, were damaged. A Chinese-flagged vessel, Yi Peng 3, is under scrutiny, though it's currently not in Swedish waters. No formal evidence of sabotage has been confirmed yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Helsinki | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:45 IST
  • Finland

Finnish authorities have launched an investigation into the rupture of the C-Lion1 data cable beneath the Baltic Sea, amid suspicions of sabotage. The probe follows a Swedish investigation into similar damage found on another cable.

The C-Lion1, connecting Finland and Germany, suffered damage on Monday, just a day after another cable linking Lithuania and Sweden was compromised near the Swedish islands of Oland and Gotland. German defense officials suggest sabotage might be involved, though conclusive evidence is lacking.

The Finnish National Bureau of Investigation classifies the event as "aggravated criminal mischief and aggravated interference with communications." Swedish investigators, meanwhile, are tracking the movements of a Chinese-flagged vessel, the Yi Peng 3, spotted near the site during the incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

