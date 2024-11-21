Left Menu

Air Alert Chaos: U.S. Embassy in Kyiv Closes Amid Rising Tensions

Amid escalating tensions and threats of air attacks, the U.S. embassy in Kyiv shut down, with other embassies following suit. Ukraine is under psychological warfare, as Russia spreads panic with fake missile threat alerts, further complicated by military aid dynamics and political shifts.

The United States temporarily closed its embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday, citing the growing threat of a significant air attack. This move came shortly after Ukraine launched missiles at a Russian target, an act Moscow labeled an escalation.

Amid these tensions, Ukraine's intelligence agency reported Russian attempts to spread panic through fake online messages about massive missile and drone threats. Embassies such as those of Italy and Greece followed the U.S. lead, shutting their doors as a precaution, while France remained operational but urged citizens to exercise caution.

Ukraine's President Zelenskiy criticized panic-inducing messages, warning they aided Russian objectives and advised citizens to heed air raid alerts. The situation unfolds amid significant U.S. military aid and Russia's warnings against Western-supplied missiles striking its territory.

