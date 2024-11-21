Left Menu

Hamas Stands Firm on Hostage Swap Amidst Gaza Conflict

Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya insists no prisoner swap with Israel unless the Gaza war ends. Talks have stalled, with mediation efforts stalled due to Israeli and Hamas positions. The U.S. vetoed a U.N. ceasefire resolution. Tensions remain as Israel seeks hostages' release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 01:43 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 01:43 IST
Hamas' acting Gaza leader, Khalil al-Hayya, declared on Wednesday that a hostages-for-prisoners exchange with Israel will not occur unless the ongoing conflict in Gaza comes to an end. Hayya reiterated this stance during a broadcast on the group's Al-Aqsa television channel, emphasizing Hamas's position on concluding the war.

He questioned the rationale behind releasing hostages amid continuous aggression, stating, "How would a sane or an insane person lose a strong card he owns while the war is continuing?" Meanwhile, efforts to negotiate a Gaza truce have reached an impasse, with the United States recently vetoing a U.N. Security Council resolution advocating for an unconditional and permanent ceasefire.

In a related statement, Hayya, who heads Hamas's negotiation team, blamed the impasse on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while welcoming an Egyptian post-war proposal. He urged the importance of genuine effort from all parties to resolve the conflict and achieve peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

