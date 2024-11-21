Ortega's Power Surge: A New Chapter for Nicaragua?

In a move stirring both domestic and international concern, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has introduced a constitutional reform proposal that could significantly augment presidential powers over other government branches. The proposal was disclosed in an official document accessed by Reuters on Wednesday.

Central to the reform is extending the presidential term to six years and redefining the vice-presidential role, held by Ortega's wife, Rosario Murillo, as 'co-president.' The government-controlled National Assembly would similarly see term extensions for lawmakers. The reform also proposes augmented state control over the media to protect against foreign influence.

Critics see the move as part of a wider crackdown since 2018, where opposition and media were targeted, prompting international backlash. The proposal, sent to the National Assembly, is set for swift approval, despite resistance from groups like CALIDH, who denounce it as a constitutional distortion.

(With inputs from agencies.)