Left Menu

Ortega's Power Surge: A New Chapter for Nicaragua?

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has proposed a constitutional reform to extend presidential powers and terms, incorporating his wife as 'co-president.' The reforms aim to expand control over media and allow military intervention. Critics have condemned it as a distortion of the constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 02:47 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 02:47 IST
Ortega's Power Surge: A New Chapter for Nicaragua?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move stirring both domestic and international concern, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has introduced a constitutional reform proposal that could significantly augment presidential powers over other government branches. The proposal was disclosed in an official document accessed by Reuters on Wednesday.

Central to the reform is extending the presidential term to six years and redefining the vice-presidential role, held by Ortega's wife, Rosario Murillo, as 'co-president.' The government-controlled National Assembly would similarly see term extensions for lawmakers. The reform also proposes augmented state control over the media to protect against foreign influence.

Critics see the move as part of a wider crackdown since 2018, where opposition and media were targeted, prompting international backlash. The proposal, sent to the National Assembly, is set for swift approval, despite resistance from groups like CALIDH, who denounce it as a constitutional distortion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024