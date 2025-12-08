Hornbill Esports Festival 2025: Nagaland's Gaming Extravaganza Takes Center Stage
The Hornbill Esports Festival 2025 in Nagaland has begun, organized by ESAN in collaboration with the Department of Youth Resources and Sports. The event seeks to promote esports talent and integrate gaming with youth culture. Abu Metha emphasized esports as a career path and its role in mainstream sports training.
The Hornbill Esports Festival 2025 kicked off in Nagaland at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, marking the second edition of the state's leading competitive gaming event. Organized by the Esports Association of Nagaland in partnership with the Department of Youth Resources and Sports, the festival aims to highlight esports talent and integrate gaming into the wider youth culture, music, and digital entertainment landscape.
At the opening ceremony, Abu Metha, advisor to the chief minister and chairman of the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland, praised the department for fostering a sector that's transforming global youth engagement. Metha emphasized the significant financial opportunities within the esports industry, citing international championships with multimillion-dollar prizes and a local player's success at the Khelo India Esports Championships as evidence of the state's growing talent.
Metha underscored esports as a genuine career path, noting its role in sustaining livelihoods and supporting mainstream sports training through simulation games. Welcoming over 300 national-level competitors, Metha encouraged participants to enjoy the Hornbill experience by networking and creating lasting memories during the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
