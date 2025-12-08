Left Menu

China Prioritizes EU in Minerals Supply Amid Export Dispute

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul announced that China plans to prioritize resolving minerals supply issues for European manufacturers amidst an ongoing rare earths export restrictions dispute. Wadephul, visiting China, emphasized ongoing efforts to secure export licenses for German manufacturers, who have not yet benefited from the initial batch issued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 18:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul announced on Monday that China intends to prioritize addressing minerals supply challenges faced by European manufacturers. This announcement came during a rare earths export dispute, highlighting China's focus on alleviating these pressing shortages for Europe.

The minister made this statement while addressing a press conference in Beijing, part of his ongoing two-day diplomatic visit to China. The discussions aim to mitigate the impact of export restrictions on essential minerals needed by EU industries.

Wadephul also noted that despite efforts, German manufacturers have yet to receive export licenses from the latest batch, suggesting that further negotiations are required to ensure access to crucial rare earth elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

