Nagaland's Economic Revival: Culture Meets Connectivity

Union Minister Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar highlighted the pivotal role of culture, connectivity, and water conservation in shaping India's future during his visit to Nagaland. Speaking at the state-level launch of Watershed Mahotsav 2025 at Naga Solidarity Park, he praised the Northeast's newfound prominence under the Modi administration.

Sekhar cited significant improvements in railways, highways, and digital connectivity, which he claimed have opened up substantial opportunities in agriculture, tourism, and employment. He acknowledged the unique natural resources and linguistic advantages of Nagaland, attributing these benefits to Prime Minister Modi's visionary leadership.

Emphasizing water security, Sekhar warned of India's water stress and praised the outcomes of watershed development under PM Krishi Sanchayi Vajra. He praised Nagaland's efforts in water conservation, while also commending cultural celebrations like the Hornbill Festival for holding onto tradition amidst modernization.

