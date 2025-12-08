Left Menu

High Court Delays Decision on Gyanvapi Mosque Survey

The Allahabad High Court postponed a hearing on January 16 regarding a petition that requests an ASI survey of the 'wazukhana' in Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque. The hearing was deferred as a related matter is under Supreme Court scrutiny. Plaintiff Rakhi Singh seeks the survey for justice in the ongoing case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 08-12-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 18:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Allahabad High Court has adjourned a critical hearing concerning a plea demanding an ASI survey of the 'wazukhana' area within the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, rescheduling it to January 16.

This decision came after the court was informed of a related matter pending before the Supreme Court, leading to the postponement of the proceedings.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal is addressing the civil revision petition by Rakhi Singh, challenging an earlier decision by a Varanasi judge which denied the survey request excluding the disputed structure described differently by Hindus and Muslims inside the mosque compound.

