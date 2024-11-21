North Korean Troops in Russia: A New Front in the Ukraine Conflict

In a striking development, around 10,900 North Korean troops have reportedly joined Russian forces in the Ukraine conflict, engaging in battles as part of Russia's airborne unit and marines. This information comes from a South Korean lawmaker, who cited the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

North Korea has bolstered its military support to Russia by sending additional arms, including self-propelled howitzers and multiple rocket launchers. During a recent visit to Moscow, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin was described as significant, suggesting discussions beyond formalities, potentially involving a visit from Kim Jong Un to Russia.

Regarding President Zelenskiy's concerns that North Korean troop numbers in Russia could swell to 100,000, the NIS cautioned that while unconfirmed, such an increase may occur if the conflict extends and casualties rise. The precise number of North Korean casualties and any potential troop surrenders remain under analysis by South Korean intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)