Vandalism Strikes: Ambedkar Statue Defaced in Gadwar

In a distressing incident, a statue of B R Ambedkar was vandalized in the Gadwar area, local authorities reported on Thursday.

The vandalism occurred on Wednesday night, but the residents of Narav village only became aware of the damage the following morning.

Police spokesperson Moolchand Chaurasia stated that officers swiftly responded to restore and clean the statue. A case has been filed against the unidentified vandals.

