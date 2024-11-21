Left Menu

Vandalism Strikes: Ambedkar Statue Defaced in Gadwar

A statue of B R Ambedkar in Gadwar was vandalized on Wednesday night. Residents discovered the damage the next morning, including defacement and a broken finger. Police quickly responded to repair the statue and have filed a case against the unknown culprits.

Updated: 21-11-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:20 IST
Vandalism Strikes: Ambedkar Statue Defaced in Gadwar
B R Ambedkar Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing incident, a statue of B R Ambedkar was vandalized in the Gadwar area, local authorities reported on Thursday.

The vandalism occurred on Wednesday night, but the residents of Narav village only became aware of the damage the following morning.

Police spokesperson Moolchand Chaurasia stated that officers swiftly responded to restore and clean the statue. A case has been filed against the unidentified vandals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

