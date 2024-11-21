Rally at Salt Lake: CPI(M) Demands Justice for Medics
The CPI(M) organized a significant rally in Salt Lake demanding swifter investigation by CBI into the rape and murder case of a medic from RG Kar hospital. The procession, led by key party figures, advocated for justice and criticized perceived political interference.
Updated: 21-11-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:52 IST
In a powerful demonstration of unity and resolve, the CPI(M) staged a large rally on Thursday, challenging the CBI's "delay" in investigating the tragic rape and murder of a medic from RG Kar hospital.
The protest saw thousands of members, including the youth and student wings, marching two kilometers from Ultadanga to the CBI's Salt Lake office.
Led by central committee member Sujan Chakraborty and state secretary Md Salim, the demonstrators demanded accountability and raised allegations of a political cover-up between the central and regional governments.
