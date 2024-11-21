Rally at Salt Lake: CPI(M) Demands Justice for Medics

In a powerful demonstration of unity and resolve, the CPI(M) staged a large rally on Thursday, challenging the CBI's "delay" in investigating the tragic rape and murder of a medic from RG Kar hospital.

The protest saw thousands of members, including the youth and student wings, marching two kilometers from Ultadanga to the CBI's Salt Lake office.

Led by central committee member Sujan Chakraborty and state secretary Md Salim, the demonstrators demanded accountability and raised allegations of a political cover-up between the central and regional governments.

